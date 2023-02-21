Pics: Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora & Others Wish Kareena's Son Jeh On His B'Day

Soha Ali Khan & Malaika Arora others wish Kareena's son Jeh on his birthday.
(Photo: Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others took to their Instagram account to post adorable pictures of Jeh on his birthday. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son turned two on Tuesday, 21 February.
Soha wrote a heartfelt note, "Here's to making more great music, having the best chats, eating the yummiest food and chillin' like a villain' - love you Jeh baba. Happy Second Birthday." While Saba Ali Khan simply wrote, "Rule the world...My darling Jeh!"
Take a look at some of the pictures that were posted:
Jeh Ali Khan looks adorable in one of the pictures Soha Ali Khan posted.
Soha posted a couple of pictures to wish Jeh on his birthday
Another adorable picture of Kareena's son Jeh.
Jeh looks adorable as he talks to his aunt Soha.
Jeh and Soha seem to be having a gala time in this photo.
Malaika Arora posted a cute picture of Jeh on his second birthday.
Amrita Arora posted a picture, writing, "Happy birthday our doll Jeh baba."
Karisma Kapoor also shared a cute snap with Jeh.
Saba took to her Instagram to share some snaps.
Saba and Jeh pose for the camera.
Kunal Kemmu also shared an adorable picture.
