Pics: Sara, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi Arrive For 'Murder Mubarak' Screening

The cast of Murder Mubarak arrive for the film's screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of Netflix's upcoming whodunnit thriller, Murder Mubarak, held a special screening of the film on Thursday, 14 March in Mumbai. The film will premiere on the OTT platform on 15 March.
The screening was attended by the film's cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Aashim Gulati. Director Homi Adajania was also present at the premiere.
Shanaya Kapoor arrived for the screening of her father's film.
Aashim Gulati arrived in an all-black outfit.
Suhail Nayyar was all smiles for the paps.
Tisca Chopra arrived in a white attire.
Maheep Kapoor arrived with her son Jahaan.
Sanjay Kapoor chose an all black look for the evening.
Director Homi Adajania was also present at the screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Tamannaah Bhatia looked radiant in white.
Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan turned heads at the premiere.
Pankaj Tripathi arrived at the screening with his wife Mirdula.
