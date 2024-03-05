'Murder Mubarak' Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Plays a Cop in This Twisted Whodunit

Speaking about the trailer launch, producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films shared in a statement, “Our film is a journey into the depths of intrigue, where every twist and turn unveils a new layer of mystery and entertainment. Set at the Delhi Royal Club, it's a suspense-filled tale filled with secrets. What truly sets this project apart is the passion and dedication poured into every aspect of its creation. From script to screen, Murder Mubarak is a labor of love that we can't wait to share with audiences. It's a testament to the incredible talent and commitment of everyone involved. Partnering with Netflix has granted us the opportunity to share this entertaining murder mystery narrative with a global audience, amplifying the reach and impact of our storytelling.”

Adding onto that, director Homi Adajania said, "It’s exciting to give our audiences a peek into the bizarre world of the Delhi Royal Club and its eccentric members in Murder Mubarak. This film is about a murder mystery that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It’s captivating and hilarious at the same time. What makes this project even more special is our phenomenal multi-generational cast who breathe life into the story, bringing a unique freshness that’s very enjoyable to watch. This March, Murder Mubarak will be handed over to the audience who I hope will be entertained, surprised and may even go back to figure why they never saw the breadcrumbs that are scattered throughout this twisted whodunit.”

Murder Mubarak is produced by Maddock Films and will premiere on Netflix on 15 March.