Pics: Salman Khan, Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh at Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash

Salman Khan, Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar and his daughter Saiee at Aayush Sharma's birthday party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma announced the trailer release of Antim: The Final Truth on Monday, 25 October, a day before Aayush's birthday. A grand birthday bash was organised at Aayush's residence on Monday night. Salman, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Isabelle Kaif and others attended the party.
Salman came to the party with Iulia Vantur, and both of them were dressed in black faux leather.
Take a look at the photos:
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash.
Isabelle Kaif looked stunning in a red dress.
Salim Khan at the party.
Salman was dressed in a black tee, faux leather pants paired with a black jacket.
Mahesh Manjrekar and his daughter Saiee.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat.
Meezaan Jafri.
Shabir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul.
