Pics: Rani Mukerji, Taimur-Jeh & Others Arrive For Tusshar Kapoor's Son's B'day

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya celebrated his 7th birthday on Thursday, 1 June. On the special occasion, Tusshar threw a Super Mario-themed party for his son.

Several celebrities marked their attendance at the birthday bash, including Rani Mukerji, Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra-Shobhaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.