Pics: Ekta Kapoor Performs Ganesh Visarjan With Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra

Ekta Kapoor and her father, veteran actor Jeetendra at the Ganesh Visarjan.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
This year, Ekta Kapoor performed the ceremonial Ganesh Visarjan with her brother Tusshar Kapoor and father Jitendra. After Ekta Kapoor had welcomed Ganpati to her home, several of her friends from the industry visited her for Ganpati Darshan. For the visarjan, Ekta wore a white kurta while Tusshar Kapoor wore a blue-and-white plaid shirt.
Take a look at the pictures.
Ekta Kapoor's brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor arrives for the Visarjan.
Ekta Kapoor and father, veteran actor Jitendra.
Ekta Kapoor at her Ganesh Visarjan ceremony.
The Ganpati idol that Ekta Kapoor brought home this year.
Ekta Kapoor wore a white kurta and pants for the Ganesh Visarjan.
Published: undefined