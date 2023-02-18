Pics: Rani Mukerji & Others At Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha's Birthday Party

Rani Mukherji to Tusshar Kapoor, celebs attend Shilpa Shetty's daughter's birthday party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji, Tusshar Kapoor and others were spotted at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's birthday party on Saturday, 18 February. From Karan Johar's children, Roohi and Yash were also seen arriving at the party.
Take a look:
Rani looked comfortable in her casual outfit as she attends the party.
Shilpa Shetty is all smiles for the photos.
Tusshar Kapoor and his son also attended the party.
Karan Johar's son Yash Johar was also spotted at the party.
Karan Johar's daughter Roohi was also seen arriving at the venue.
