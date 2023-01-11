Pics: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Jennifer Coolidge at the Golden Globes

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Jennifer Coolidge at this year's Golden Globe awards.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Celebrities showed up at their glamorous best at this year's Golden Globes. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, this year’s award ceremony — the first since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced a nearly two-year boycott due to the lack of diversity among its membership — proved to be quite a comeback.
SS Rajamouli's RRR became the first Indian film to bag the prestigious award. RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Original Song category.
Let's take a look at photos of some of the celebrities from the red carpet.
SS Rajamouli, whose film RRR won a Golden Globe, at the ceremony with his wife Rama Rajamouli.
Rajamouli with RRR's lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
Ana de Armas looks stunning in a black, embroidered off shoulder gown.
Emma D'arcy in a classic black suit.
Heidi Klum looks gorgeous in a short, shimmery dress.
Jamie Lee Curtis looks regal in a black gown with an elaborate cape.
Jenna Ortega and Margot Robbie are all smiles as they pose for the paparazzi.
Josh Richards looks dapper in the striped outfit.
Laverne Cox at the award ceremony.
Jennifer Coolidge stuns in a black gown.
