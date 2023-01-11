Pics: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Jennifer Coolidge at the Golden Globes

Celebrities showed up at their glamorous best at this year's Golden Globes. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, this year’s award ceremony — the first since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced a nearly two-year boycott due to the lack of diversity among its membership — proved to be quite a comeback.

SS Rajamouli's RRR became the first Indian film to bag the prestigious award. RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Original Song category.

Let's take a look at photos of some of the celebrities from the red carpet.