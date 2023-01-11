Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'A Song of Celebration': 'Naatu Naatu' Composer on 'RRR' Winning a Golden Globe

'A Song of Celebration': 'Naatu Naatu' Composer on 'RRR' Winning a Golden Globe

While accepting the Golden Globe, MM Keeravani said RRR is finally getting the international audience's attention.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

MM Keeravani holds the Golden Globe that RRR won in the Best Original Song category. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>MM Keeravani holds the Golden Globe that <em>RRR</em> won in the Best Original Song category.&nbsp;</p></div>

MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj took home the Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu', a song that has featured in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, in the Best Original Song category. RRR has created history as the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe.

While accepting the award Keeravani said that 'Naatu Naatu' is a "song of celebration".

"'Naatu Naatu' is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy. I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that", Keeravani said.

Also ReadGolden Globes 2023: RRR Creates History as 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song

He added, "It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I’m sorry to say I’m going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words".

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT