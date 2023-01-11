'A Song of Celebration': 'Naatu Naatu' Composer on 'RRR' Winning a Golden Globe

MM Keeravani holds the Golden Globe that RRR won in the Best Original Song category.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj took home the Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu', a song that has featured in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, in the Best Original Song category. RRR has created history as the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe.
While accepting the award Keeravani said that 'Naatu Naatu' is a "song of celebration".
"'Naatu Naatu' is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy. I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that", Keeravani said.
He added, "It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I’m sorry to say I’m going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words".
