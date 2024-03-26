Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi With Daughter Malti in India

Priyanka Chopra andNick Jonas celebrate Holi with Daughter Malti Marie in India.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@jerryxmimi)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with their daughter Malti Marie in India this year. The couple spent the day with the Chopra family who hosted an intimate Holi party for them.
Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra were also part of the colourful celebration. Nick, Priyanka and Malti were all seen twinning in white outfits.
Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with the Chopra family in India this year.
Little Malti also accompanied her parents at the party.
The party was hosted by the Chopra family for the couple.
Several pictures of Nick and Priyanka from the intimate bash surfaced online.
Nick Jonas could be seen smeared in 'gulal' as he posed with others for a picture.
Both Priyanka and Nick opted for white outfits for the day.
The couple was all smiles for the camera.
In another picture, Priyanka could be seen in a selfie with her relatives.
