Pics: Farhan-Shibani, Dia Mirza Attend Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi Party

Following their annual tradition, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi hosted a fun-filled Holi party at their Mumbai residence on Monday, 25 March. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, and Divya Dutta, among others, were spotted at the venue.

Actor Farhan Akhtar also joined his father in the celebration with his wife Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha Dandekar.