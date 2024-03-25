Pics: Farhan-Shibani, Dia Mirza Attend Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi Party

Farhan-Shibani, Dia Mirza Attend Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi Party
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Following their annual tradition, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi hosted a fun-filled Holi party at their Mumbai residence on Monday, 25 March. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, and Divya Dutta, among others, were spotted at the venue.
Actor Farhan Akhtar also joined his father in the celebration with his wife Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha Dandekar.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi greeted the shutterbugs stationed outside their house.
Javed and Shabana also smeared colour on each other's face.
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar also joined the party.
Shibani and Anusha could be seen playing with colours together.
Farhan was also covered in gulal.
Neena Gupta also joined the celebration.
Divya Dutta was also spotted at the Holi party.
Dia Mirza arrived with her son Avyaan at the venue.
Other celebrities who were spotted at the party.
Anant Joshi was also spotted at the bash.
