Pics: Nita Ambani, Tara Sutaria, Radhika Merchant & Others Stun at NMACC Event

Tara Sutaria, Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at NMACC.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) celebrated the opening night of the international Broadway musical The Sound of Music in Mumbai on 3 April. Several celebrities from the film industry, including actor Tara Sutaria, Mandira Bedi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others, joined Nita Ambani at the event.
Here are some photos from the event:
Nita Ambani at the event.
Tara Sutaria looked like a vision in her pink gown.
Radhika Merchant looked radiant in a floral dress.
Fatima Sana Shaikh stunned in a yellow outfit.
Actor Tara Sharma with her family.
Kiran Rao arrived with her son at the event.
Mandira Bedi arrived with her son.
Musician Shankar Mahadevan with his family.
Comedian Bharti Singh also attended the event.
Tanishaa Mukerji wore a green and pink saree for the evening.
Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra also arrived at NMACC.
Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant also attended the event.
Actor Vikrant Massey arrived with his family.
Choreographer Shiamak Davar at NMACC.
