Pics: Madhuri Dixit, Kajol & Others Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Kajol and Madhuri Dixit in their finest traditional attires at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
On Thursday (20 October), Bollywood personalities stepped out in their finest traditional attires to attend renowned fashion designer, Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Ranging from Industry newbies like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter - Suhana Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor's sister - Khushi Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi to veterans like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Raveena Tandon, several big names were in attendance. You can check out their pictures here.
Manish Malhotra gears up to welcome his industry friends.
Varun Dhawan poses with Bhumi Pednekar.
Raveena Tandon arrives, looking stunning in a lehenga.
Bwood couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif smile for the paps.
Sidharth Malhotra caught in a candid moment.
Karan Johar looks dapper in a lime sherwani.
Kiara Advani turns heads in a gorgeous golden saree.
Kajol poses for the paps.
Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in a golden lehenga.
Nora Fatehi strikes a pose.
Sisters Shamita and Shilpa Shetty arrive, dressed in their finest.
Genelia D'souza and Riteish Deshmukh look picture-perfect.
Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in a lilac saree.
Ananya Panday grabs eyeballs in a monochrome attire.
Sisters jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrive, looking ravishing.
Malaika Arora stuns in an all-black attire.
Suhana Khan arrives in a beautiful golden saree.
Karishma Kapoor looks ravishing in a dark red saree.
