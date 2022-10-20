Pics: Vicky-Katrina, Varun Dhawan, Others Attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash

Vicky-Kat, Himesh Reshammiya and Karan Johar attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
On Wednesday (19 October), Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani held a Diwali party for his industry friends. On the illustrious guest list were big names like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and more - all dressed in their finest traditional attires. You can check out the pictures from the evening here.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrive, looking picture-perfect together.
Hosts of the evening, Ramesh and Varsha Taurani.
Kriti Sanon looks stunning in an all-black attire.
Varun Dhawan with wife, Natasha Dalal.
Karan Johar poses with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.
Taapsee Pannu poses for the paparazzi.
Ananya Panday arrives in a gorgeous golden lehenga.
Vaani Kapoor arrives in style.
Bollywood Singer Alka Yagnik comes bearing gifts.
Shehnaaz Gill arrives in a beautiful black saree.
David Dhawan poses with Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha smile for the paps.
Shilpa Shetty poses for the paps.
Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh look serene in colour-coordinated attires.
