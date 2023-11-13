Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Parineeti-Raghav Celebrate First Diwali After Marriage

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha celebrate Diwali.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first Diwali after their wedding with their families. So did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Sidharth took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Kiara decked up in white outfits. They seem to be posing on their terrace, which was adorned with lights, flowers and diyas. "My love With her light," Sidharth captioned the photo. The duo got married in February this year in Rajasthan.
On the other hand, Raghav shared some adorable photos of him and Parineeti. While Raghav wore a black kurta-pyjama with a black and maroon shawl, Parineeti chose a maroon saree for the occasion. "First Diwali with my firecracker," Raghav wrote in the caption. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on 24 September.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra all dressed for Diwali.
While Raghav wore a kurta-pyjama along with a shawl, Parineeti chose a saree for the occasion.
The duo celebrated their first Diwali after marriage.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also celebrated their first Diwali after they tied the knot in February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)