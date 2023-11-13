Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Celebrate Diwali At Arpita Khan's House

On Sunday, 12 November, Shah Rukh Khan attended Arpita Khan's Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh chose a blue kurta for the occasion. Also spotted at the bash was Salman Khan, whose movie Tiger 3 released on the same day. Suniel Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Anupam Kher were some of the other celebrities who were a part of the gathering.