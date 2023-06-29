Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Kartik Aaryan & Others Attend Satyaprem Ki Katha Screening

Kiara-Sidharth, Kartik Aaryan, Manushi Chhillar, and others attend Satyaprem Ki Katha screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai on Wednesday, 28 June. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic musical drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Several celebrities from the film industry attended the screening, including the film's cast and crew. Kiara arrived at the screening with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Other actors in attendance were Manushi Chhillar, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Kapil Sharma.
Kiara and Sidharth arrived together at the screening.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra with their family.
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in black at the screening.
Anil Kapoor at the film's screening.
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma also arrived at the screening.
Tiger Shroff at the screening.
Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar also marked her presence at the screening.
Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a blue dress at the event.
Actor Rajpal Yadav was also spotted at the screening.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan arrived at the screening.
Filmmaker-producer Ekta Kapoor also attended the screening.
