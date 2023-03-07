Pics: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Celebrate Holi

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Soha Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and others play Holi.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani, Instagram)
It's Holi, and Bollywood is celebrating the festival in full swing. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar were clicked playing Holi with Anu Malik and others. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Soha Ali Khan and others celebrities also had a blast playing with colours. Soha took to Instagram to post a fun video. Katrina Kaif shared photos of her and Vicky Kaushal playing with Vicky's family.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar all dressed for Holi.
Farhan Akhtar gears up to play Holi.
Celebrities celebrate Holi in full swing.
Divya Dutta and her family pose for the paps.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.
Javed Akhtar also partook in the festivities.
Javed Akhtar with Anu Malik and his family.
Soha Ali Khan and her friends play Holi.
Soha, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal play Holi.
Katrina, Vicky and their families.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)