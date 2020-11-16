Pics: Here's How Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Celebrated Diwali

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali together this year, and pictures from their small get-together have gone viral. The photos were initially shared by Alia's housekeeper Carol Dias. Alia is seen sporting a black kurti set, while Ranbir chose a red kurta and white pyjama for the occasion. The celebrations reportedly took place at Alia's residence. In photos shared by fan groups, the actor can be seen posing with her chef Dilip and another staff member.

Take a look at the photos: