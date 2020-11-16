Pics: Here's How Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Celebrated Diwali


Alia celebrated Diwali at her residence.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated a quiet Diwali. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali together this year, and pictures from their small get-together have gone viral. The photos were initially shared by Alia's housekeeper Carol Dias. Alia is seen sporting a black kurti set, while Ranbir chose a red kurta and white pyjama for the occasion. The celebrations reportedly took place at Alia's residence. In photos shared by fan groups, the actor can be seen posing with her chef Dilip and another staff member.

Alia Bhatt with her housekeeper Carol Dias.
Alia and Ranbir with Carol on Diwali.
Carol Dias at Alia Bhatt's Diwali party.
Alia with her chef Dilip.
Ranbir and Dilip.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

