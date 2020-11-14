Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes

On the festive occasion of Diwali 2020, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and share a little glimpse of how they're celebrating the day.

Karan Johar tweeted, "Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness....."

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali."

Salman Khan also wished his fans.