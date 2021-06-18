Pics: Glimpses of Akshay Kumar's 'Memorable' Day With BSF Jawans
Akshay Kumar visited Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of J&K's Bandipora.
Akshay Kumar shakes a leg with BSF jawans at Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
On Thursday, Akshay Kumar visited Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The actor interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, danced with them, played volleyball and had a lot of fun.
Akshay took to Twitter to write about the memorable day. "Spent a memorable day with the @BSF_India bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes. My heart is filled with nothing but respect", he wrote.
Some glimpses from Akshay's visit.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshay Kumar shakes a leg with BSF jawans at Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshay plays volleyball with the jawans. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>The actor signing autographs. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshay Kumar visited Tulail area along the LoC on 17 June. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshay with the jawans. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshay Kumar and a jawan engage in a claw fight. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshay lays a wreath on the war memorial. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Glimpses of Akshay's visit at Bandipora. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshay clicks a photo with the jawans and their families. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>The team with Akshay Kumar. </p></div>