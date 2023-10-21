Pics: Deepika Padukone Parties With Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri & Suhana

Deepika Padukone spent her Friday night partying with Shah Rukh Khan and his family.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty-Mana Shetty, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey and a host of other Bollywood celebrities attended a get-together at a Mumbai restaurant on Friday, 20 October. The party was reportedly thrown to celebrate the wrap of Shah Rukh's upcoming movie Dunki. Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani was also clicked entering the venue. Dunki is all set to hit theatres in Christmas.
Manish Malhotra at the party reportedly thrown by Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani.
Deepika Padukone stuns in a red outfit.
Chunkey and Bhavana Panday.
Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty.
Gauri Khan looked stunning in a black attire.
Shah Rukh Khan and Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani arrive at the party.
Karan Johar was among the guests at the party.
Gauri and Suhana Khan.
Sidharth Malhotra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)