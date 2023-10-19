Pics: Suhana, Khushi & The Archies Gang Reunite For First Song Release, Sunoh

Suhana, Khushi & 'The Archies’ Gang Reunite For 'Sunoh' Song Launch
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is all set to release on 7 December. Reema Kagti and Zoya along which the entire cast of the film - Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda – came together for the song launch of 'Sunoh.'
Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda came together for the song launch.
Suhana opted to wear black for the event.
Khushi wore white.
Agastya looked his casual best.
The cast of the film looked stunning.
