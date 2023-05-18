Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Levels-Up Glamour With Hooded Fashion Couture

Mrunal Thakur is the first celebrity to sport a hooded couture look at Cannes.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur is acing the fashion game on the French Riviera. The actor wore a stunning "hood couture" by Anamika Khanna for her second day at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.
The actor wore a glamorous Indian beaded and embroidered saree, custom created by Falguni and Shane Peacock, for her first appearance on the red carpet.
Mrunal Thakur is the first celebrity to sport a hooded couture look at Cannes.
Mrunal wore a stunning outfit by Anamika Khanna for her second day at Cannes.
The actor wore beige earrings from Diosa to compliment her look.
Mrunal paired her outfit with shoes from Christian Louboutin.
