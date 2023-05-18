Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Levels-Up Glamour With Hooded Fashion Couture

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Levels-Up Glamour With Hooded Fashion Couture

Mrunal Thakur wore a stunning outfit by Anamika Khanna for her second day at Cannes 2023.
Mrunal Thakur is the first celebrity to sport a hooded couture look at Cannes.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur is acing the fashion game on the French Riviera. The actor wore a stunning "hood couture" by Anamika Khanna for her second day at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The actor wore a glamorous Indian beaded and embroidered saree, custom created by Falguni and Shane Peacock, for her first appearance on the red carpet.

Mrunal wore a stunning outfit by Anamika Khanna for her second day at Cannes.

The actor wore beige earrings from Diosa to compliment her look.

Mrunal paired her outfit with shoes from Christian Louboutin.

