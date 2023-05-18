Cannes 2023 Pics: Mrunal Thakur Makes Her Red Carpet Debut In a 'Desi' Look

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cannes 2023 Pics: Mrunal Thakur Makes Her Red Carpet Debut In a 'Desi' Look

Mrunal looked stunning in her beaded embroidered saree custom created by Falguni and Shane Peacock at Cannes 2023.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Mrunal Thakur made her first of two red-carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.  Mrunal looked stunning in her beaded embroidered saree custom created by Falguni and Shane Peacock, shoes by Jimmy Choo, and earrings by Outhouse Jewellery. She took to Instagram to share the pictures and write,"Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am."

Mrunal made her Cannes red carpet debut on Thursday. 

She looked stunning in her beaded embroidered saree. 

Her saree was created by Falguni and Shane Peacock. 

She looked stunning in her desi avatar. 

She was all smiles for the photos. 

