Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Turn Heads at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh looked royal at Manish Malhotra's show.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned heads with their regal avatars at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 'The Bridal Couture Show' on Thursday, 20 July.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars walked the ramp hand-in-hand as they looked stunning in Malhotra's bridal collection. While Alia shined in an embroidered lehenga, Ranveer looked dashing in a sherwani.
Alia and Ranveer turned heads at Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture show.
Alia Bhatt looked glamorous in her embroidered lehenga.
Ranveer's look was not to be missed.
Alia and Ranveer walked the ramp hand-in-hand.
Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show was held in Mumbai.
Manish Malhotra posed with his showstoppers, Alia and Ranveer.
