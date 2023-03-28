Photos: SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda & Others Attend Ram Charan's B'day Bash

SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and others attend Ram Charan's birthday bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
RRR actor Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on 27 March. The actor marked the special occasion with his family and his friends from the film industry.
Several celebrities were on the guest list, including RRR director SS Rajamouli, musician MM Keeravani, and actors such as Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rana Daggubati, among others.
Here are photos from the celebration:
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana posed for the shutterbugs at the venue.
SS Rajamouli was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
MM Keeravani also arrived for Ram Charan's birthday.
Nagarjuna attended the birthday bash with his family.
Chiranjeevi arrived in casuals for the birthday bash.
Vijay Deverakonda arrived in a white suit for the celebration.
Kajal Aggarwal arrived with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.
Rana Daggubati also arrived for Ram Charan's birthday bash.
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel also arrived at the venue.
Several celebrities from the south film industry were part of the celebration.
Other celebs at Ram Charan's birthday bash.
