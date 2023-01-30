'Full of Love': Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat Amid 'Pathaan' Success

Shah Rukh Khan makes his first public appearance at Mannat since Pathaan's release.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance at Mannat on Sunday, 29 January, since the release of his latest film, Pathaan. The actor greeted hundreds of fans waiting outside his residence to celebrate the record-breaking success of his action-packed entertainer.
The SRK-starrer has made history by becoming the first Hindi-language film to hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office within 24 hours of its release. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.
Taking to social media, SRK shared a heartwarming video from the occasion with his fans and thanked them for their support and love. In the video, SRK can be seen waving at his fans, as hundreds of them wait for him outside Mannat.
Referring to one of his dialogues from Pathaan, he captioned the post, "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par….Thank u all my Mehmaans (guests) for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."
Here, take a look:
In another video, SRK can be seen performing the hook step of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' to celebrate the victory of Pathaan with his fans.
Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Films, was released in theatres on 25 January. The film surpassed Rs 400 crore at the global box office on the fourth day of its release. It is also the fastest Bollywood film to hit Rs 250 crore in India.
After Pathaan, SRK will be next seen in filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is slated for its theatrical release in June 2023. It will also mark SRK's pan-India debut. Besides, SRK has also wrapped shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.
