In Photos: Season’s First Snowfall in Kashmir

The fresh snowfall resulted in closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday, 16 November. Muneeb Ul Islam Gulmarg has seen its first snow of the season. | (Photo Courtesy: Muneeb Ul Islam) Photos The fresh snowfall resulted in closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday, 16 November.

Kashmir has received its first white velvet touch of snow. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Monday, 16 November, after several high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall, reported PTI.

Paths covered in Gulmarg

Snow has covered the homes and the streets of Gulmarg

Authorities issued avalanche warnings for four districts – Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts – on Monday as the higher reaches of the Union Territory received moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains, it was further reported.

Roads covered in Gulmarg with snow

Tourists enjoying first snowfall in Gulmarg

Officials cited by the news agency said this is the season’s first major snowfall in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla and the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Ganderbal. Among other regions which saw snowfall were Gurez in north Kashmir, Zojilla Pass, and Drass in Ladakh.

Ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla

View of snow covering the mountains of Daksum, Anantnag

Vehicles crossing tunnel after highway was blocked by snowfall in Jawahir Tunnel.

Due to the snowfall, besides the National Highway, the Mughal Road that connects Kashmir to other parts of India was shut for vehicular traffic on Saturday, reported Scroll. The MeT Department had earlier issued a weather warning stating that both air and surface transport could get disrupted due to the inclement weather.

Traffic resumes after being halted by snowfall in Jawahir Tunnel

Officials said most of the areas in the plains of Kashmir received rains, bringing down the temperature.

Snow and the fog have affected visibility in Kashmir

The meteorological department said while the weather improved significantly in both the UTs on Monday, light rain or snow at scattered places was likely during the next 24 hours. The director of MeT Department, Sonam Lotus, said the weather will improve from Tuesday, November 17. Snowfall also began in the upper Himalayan region, including Gangotri, Kedarnath, Auli, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Harsil on Sunday night, reported Scroll.