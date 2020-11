In Photos: Pak Ceasefire Violation Kills 6 Civilians, 5 Soldiers

Muneeb-Ul-Islam

(Photo courtesy: Muneeb ul Islam) | Several people living near the Line of Control (LoC) were seen moving to safer areas since many homes of civilians were caught in the crossfire.

At least three local residents were injured in the Sawjian Sector in the Pir Panjal’s Poonch.