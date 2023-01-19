Pics: Kiran Rao, Sachin Tendulkar at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement

Businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant on 19 January, in the midst of friends, family, and revered traditions in Mumbai. Several celebrities attended the engagement at the Ambani residence, Antilia, including former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, filmmaker Kiran Rao, Rajkumar Hirani, and singer Shreya Ghoshal, among many others.

Here, take a look at the pictures: