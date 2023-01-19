Pics: Kiran Rao, Sachin Tendulkar at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement

Sachin Tendulkar and Kiran Rao, among other celebs attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant on 19 January, in the midst of friends, family, and revered traditions in Mumbai. Several celebrities attended the engagement at the Ambani residence, Antilia, including former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, filmmaker Kiran Rao, Rajkumar Hirani, and singer Shreya Ghoshal, among many others.
Here, take a look at the pictures:
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the engagement with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao also attended the engagement at Antilia.
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani also arrived at the engagement.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal arrived in a beautiful red outfit at the engagement.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)