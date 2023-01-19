In Photos: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Get Engaged at Antilia

The Ambani family poses for a group photo at their Mumbai residence Antilia.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, has been formally engaged to Radhika Merchant, amidst friends and family at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on Thursday, 19 January.
"Age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi — followed since generations among Gujarati Hindu families — were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple and ceremony areas even as the families exchanged gifts and greetings, bonhomie, and fun and were treated to a surprise performance by Ambani family members, led by Nita Ambani, Anant’s mother," the Ambanis shared in a statement.
Here, take a look at the photos:
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani pose for the paps.
Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous in her embroidered golden attire, while Anant complimented her look in a royal blue kurta.
The Ambani family poses for the paps.
The Ambani family poses for a group photo at their Mumbai residence Antilia.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani pose for the paps at Antilia.
