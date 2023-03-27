Photos: Rajkummar Rao, Guneet Monga & Others Attend OTTPlay Changemakers Awards

Guneet Monga, Rajkummar Rao, Urfi Javed, and Sunny Leone at an awards show.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several celebrities from the film industry put their best fashion foot forward to attend the first edition of the OTTplay Changemakers Awards on Sunday, 26 March, in Mumbai.
Actors, filmmakers, and content creators such as Rajkummar Rao, Guneet Monga, Urfi Javed, Prajakta Koli, and Gulshan Grover, among others, also attended the awards night.
Here are some pictures:
Rajkummar Rao arrived in a maroon suit for the awards show.
Guneet Monga also attended the event.
Urfi Javed and Sunny Leone posed together for the shutterbugs.
Sunny Leone attended the awards night with her husband.
Uorfi Javed also arrived at the awards show.
Sayani Gupta looked like a vision in her yellow bodycon dress.
Gulshan Grover was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
Sayani Gupta, Gulshan Grover, Guneet Monga and Rohit Saraf posed together for a picture.
Babil Khan looked vibrant in his floral blue attire.
Rohit Saraf posed with his Changemakers Award.
Prajakta Koli looked lovely in a black dress.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)