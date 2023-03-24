Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Rashmika Mandanna & Other Celebs Dazzle at an Awards Show

Rajkummar Rao, Rashmika Mandanna & Other Celebs Dazzle at an Awards Show.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several celebrities from the film fraternity put their best fashion foot forward to attend an awards show in Mumbai on Friday, 24 March. Actors Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Anil Kapoor, among others, were also spotted at the event.
Here are some pictures from the awards show:
Anil Kapoor looked dapper in his black outfit.
Rajkummar Rao arrived in a striped black suit.
Sonali Bendre looked like a vision in her black dress.
Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Devgn posed together for the shutterbugs.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also attended the awards show.
Bhumi Pednekar turned heads in her sparkly white gown.
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a suit.
Malaika Arora looked stunning in a black dress.
Rashmika Mandanna was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
Raveena Tandon looked gorgeous in a turquoise dress.
Bobby Deol arrived in a white suit.
Sunny Leone arrived with her husband at the awards show.
Fardeen Khan arrived a black suit.
Vaani Kapoor looked stunning at the awards show.
Amisha Patel arrived in a sparkly black and maroon outfit.
Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma posed with Varun Dhawan for a picture.
Varun and Anushka posed together.
Anushka Sharma also arrived at the awards show.
Ananya Panday arrived in a black gown.
Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in her black and blue dress.
Mouni Roy looked pretty in her red gown.
Chitrangda Singh looked stunning in her pink dress.
Richa Chadha also attended the awards show.
