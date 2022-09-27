ADVERTISEMENT

'It's Always Daughters' Day in My Book': Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pics

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pictures with her late father and baby Malti for her Daughters' Day post.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'It's Always Daughters' Day in My Book': Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pics
i

Priyanka Chopra recently shared an adorable picture with her eight-month-old daughter Malti Marie, and a throwback picture with her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra on the occasion of Daughters' Day. Sharing the photos with her fans on her Instagram story, the actor wrote, "A day late, but it's always International Daughters' Day in my book."

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka posted a close-up picture with Malti, in which they're both cuddling together. While, the other one was a throwback picture with her father in which both of them can be seen dancing at what seems like a house party.

Priyanka recently hosted the Global Citizen festival in New York on Saturday, 24 October. The actor's singer-husband, Nick Jonas had also performed at the event with his band, The Jonas Brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Priyanka has several upcoming projects lined up including Russo Brothers' show Citadel, alongside Richard Madden, It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things co-starring Anthony Mackie, and Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read

‘Alia & Katrina Contacted Me After Priyanka Called Them’: Zoya on ‘Jee Le Zaraa'

‘Alia & Katrina Contacted Me After Priyanka Called Them’: Zoya on ‘Jee Le Zaraa'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Daughters Day 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×