Photos: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Dazzle on the Red Carpet

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kriti Sanon at an award show.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at an awards show in Mumbai on Saturday, 25 February. The couple made a stylish appearance on the red carpet, although they posed separately. Apart from the Shershaah co-stars, several other Bollywood celebs, such as Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Babil Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, also dazzled on the red carpet.
Take a look at some pictures from the event here:
Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in her yellow saree.
Sidharth Advani looked dapper in his black and silver suit.
Kriti Sanon dazzled in a white embroidered saree.
Bhumi Pednekar stunned in her white ensemble.
Anil Kapoor looked dashing in his black and white suit.
Huma Qureshi looked beautiful in her purple dress.
Karan Johar stunned in his shimmery black suit.
Ayan Mukerji also arrived at the awards show.
Babil Khan looked dazzling in his black ensemble.
Divya Dutta looked beautiful in her traditional attire.
Manoj Bajpayee also attended the awards show.
Neha Dhupia looked vibrant in her pink and black outfit.
Jaaved Jaaferi also arrived on the red carpet.
Rajkummar Rao posed with his award on the red carpet.
Anupam Kher also attended the awards night.
