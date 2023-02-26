Photos: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Dazzle on the Red Carpet

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at an awards show in Mumbai on Saturday, 25 February. The couple made a stylish appearance on the red carpet, although they posed separately. Apart from the Shershaah co-stars, several other Bollywood celebs, such as Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Babil Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, also dazzled on the red carpet.

Take a look at some pictures from the event here: