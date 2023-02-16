Photos: Here Are Some Unseen Pics From Sidharth & Kiara's Gorgeous Wedding

The newlyweds weds strike a pose for the camera.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, 7 February amidst close friends and family. The gorgeous couple has since shared many pictures from their wedding festivities. However, many of the guests from the wedding have also taken to social media to share some stunning photographs.
Here are some unseen pictures from their wedding:
Kaira and Sidharth look stunning together as they pose for a picture.
The newlyweds weds strike a pose for the camera.
Kiara and Sidharth look gorgeous together.
Kiara looks gorgeous in her ombre pink lehenga.
The newlyweds pose with their guests at the wedding.
Kiara and Sidharth pose with their guests for a fun picture.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)