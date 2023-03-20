Photos: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Breathtaking Vacation in South Africa

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Breathtaking Vacation in South Africa

Kareena Kapoor shared some stunning photos from her African vacation with Saif Ali Khan and her kids.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan take a vacation in South Africa.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing in South Africa with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh. The actor shared some breathtaking photos from her African vacation on social media. From a wildlife safari to interacting with the locals, Kareena enjoyed an adventurous time in Africa. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen posing with a rhino and some zebras.

Kareena poses with the locals in South Africa.

Kareena takes a picture of the locals.

Kareena enjoys a candle-lit evening.

Kareena poses with her son.

Kareena and Jeh take a walk in the nature.

Kareena looks radiant in her denim shirt.

Kareena takes a selfie with a rhino.

Saif poses with his sons Jeh and Taimur.

Kareena takes a sun-kissed selfie.

Saif at the desert safari.

Kareena at the safari.

