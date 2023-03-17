Pics: Kiara Advani, Karan Johar & Others Attend Shweta Bachchan's Birthday Bash
(Photo Courtesy)
Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party was a star-studded affair. The guests included Katrina Kaif, her husband Vicky Kaushal, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.
Take a look at the picture here:
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrive at Shweta's 49th birthday bash.
Neha Dhupia was spotted at the party.
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also arrived at the party in style.
Shanaya Kapoor looked pretty in blue at the party.
Ranveer Singh was also seen arriving at the birthday bash.
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in black.
