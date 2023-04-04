Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos: Kajol Twins With Her 'Mini Me' Nysa Devgn in Stunning Silver Outfits

Photos: Kajol Twins With Her 'Mini Me' Nysa Devgn in Stunning Silver Outfits

Kajol recently attended the NMACC Gala in Mumbai with her daughter, Nysa Devgn.
Kajol shares photos with her daughter Nysa Devgn.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kajol shares photos with her daughter Nysa Devgn.</p></div>

Kajol, who recently attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai with her daughter Nysa Devgn, took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from a photoshoot.

The DDLJ actor shared some adorable photos with her daughter, where she is twinning with her in a stunning silver outfit. She captioned her post, "Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human."

Here, take a look at the pictures she shared:

Nysa and Kajol were all smiles for the camera.

Kajol and Nysa looked stunning in their silver outfits.

Kajol poses with her daughter Nysa Devgn.

Nysa Devgn looked ethereal in her silver gown.

Kajol looked like a vision in her silver dress.

