Photos: Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan & Others Attend Satish Kaushik's Prayer Meet

Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan, and Anupam Kher at Satish Kaushik's prayer meet.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
A special prayer meet was held in Mumbai for the late actor and producer Satish Kaushik on Monday, 20 March. The 66-year-old veteran passed away on Wednesday, 8 March, following a cardiac arrest. Several celebrities from the film industry attended the prayer meet, including Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, and Javed Akhtar, among others.
Here are some photos from the prayer meet:
Javed Akhtar arrived at Kaushik's prayer meet.
Several celebrities from the film industry attended the prayer meet.
Sudhir Pandey at the prayer meet.
Darshan Kumar also arrived at the prayer meet.
Boney Kapoor also arrived.
Vidya Balan and Manish Paul also attended the prayer meet.
Pankaj Kapur arrived with his wife, actor Supriya Pathak.
Anupam Kher also arrived to pay his last respects to the late actor.
Ramesh Taurani also arrived at the prayer meet.
Jackie Shroff at the prayer meet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)