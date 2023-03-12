Delhi Businessman's Wife Accuses Husband Of Poisoning Actor Satish Kaushik

Saanvi Malu's letter further claimed that since the actor took ill at her husband's farmhouse, she suspected his involvement in Kaushik's death. She alleged that Malu could have poisoned him to get out of returning the money.

Despite these allegations, the police have ruled out foul play in Satish Kaushik's death, with his autopsy report confirming that the actor died of a heart attack. So far, Kaushik's family has made no allegations either.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time that Saanvi Malu has accused her husband of wrongdoing. Last year, she levied rape allegations against him, as per reports.

The Delhi Police are yet to comment on the new allegations made by Saanvi Malu, although they did recover 'objectionable medicines' from the businessman's farmhouse - as reported by NDTV.

The police have assigned an inspector-level officer from the South West district to investigate the entire matter. Additionally, Saanvi Malu will be summoned by the police to give her statement.