Photos: Congress Returns to Power in Himachal Pradesh, Celebrates Decisive Win

Shimla: Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
Shimla: Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The Congress party decisively won the election with 40 seats.
Shimla: People wait for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results at Ridge in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Dehradun: Congress leaders and workers dance to celebrate the party's decisive lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, in Dehradun, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Shimla: Congress candidate from Shimla Rural seat Vikramaditya Singh, a potential candidate, son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, speaks with the media following his lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Dehradun: Congress leaders and workers dance to celebrate the party's decisive lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, in Dehradun, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: Congress supporters offer sweets to party leader Pawan Khera celebrating the party's lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec 8, 2022.
Ranchi: Congress workers burn firecrackers to celebrate the party's decisive lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, in Ranchi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Mandi: BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the district during counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Mandii, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Kullu: Congress candidate Sunder Singh Thakur flashes the victory sign as he celebrates his win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Kullu: Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Mandi: BJP candidate and son of late Sukh Ram Anil Sharma celebrates his victory with supporters in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, in Mandi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Kullu: Congress candidate from Lahaul & Spiti constituency Ravi Thakur (left) celebrates his victory in the Himachal Pradesh elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur submits his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh adresses a press conference after the party's victory in State Assembly elections, in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Congress candidates Harish Janartha (2nd left) and Vikramaditya Singh (right) are also seen.
Chandigarh: Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Chandigarh, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh arrives for a press conference after the party's victory in State Assembly elections, in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Congress candidates Harish Janartha (2nd left) and Vikramaditya Singh (right) are also seen.
