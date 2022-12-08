Himachal Pradesh: 2 Rebels Win Polls, 8 Others Make a Dent in BJP's Vote Share

The Indian National Congress seems to have got a clear mandate in Himachal Pradesh, with the incumbent Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accepting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat.

In an attempt to battle out anti-incumbency, both the BJP and the Congress denied tickets to existing MLAs and instead brought in fresh faces.

Disappointed with their parties, several leaders contested as Independent candidates, further denting the BJP's vote share in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

At present, two rebel candidates have defeated the BJP, while nine other candidates in the constituencies of Banjar, Bilaspur, Fatehpur Jawalamukhi, Pachhad, Sullah, and Theog are making the BJP suffer a minor loss in its vote share.