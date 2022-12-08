Himachal Pradesh Election Result: Congress Set to Win, Who Are the CM Probables?

Congress is inching close to a majority in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, providing the party its first solo electoral win over the BJP in four years.

The party was quick to depute Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda to "secure" the party's MLAs.

As numbers stabilise, the focus is now shifting to choosing who would be the Congress chief minister in the state.

The party did well to fight the elections in a united manner, despite differences. Now the challenge would be to evolve consensus around who should be CM and prevent any divisions.

The following names are doing the rounds as possible CMs.