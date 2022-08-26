Coke Studio Pakistan Singer Left Homeless After Floods, Netizens Raise Funds

Wahab Ali Bugti known for 'Kana Yaari' song with his family in flood-affected Balochistan
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @Nishat64)
Wahab Ali Bugti, a Pakistani singer, popularly known for his song 'Kana Yaari' on Coke Studio Pakistan, recently lost his home due to massive floods in Balochistan.
A post on Twitter mentioning his devastating condition after the flood went viral on social media, and many users decided to raise funds for him.
Wahab featured in Season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan where his talent received a lot of appreciation world wide.
Nishat, a Twitter user, had first shared pictures of Wahab and his family with a caption, "Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home."
The devastating pictures show Wahab and his family standing in front of their flood-rudden mud home and his children sitting under a charpoy.
After Nishat's post, many people came forward and offered help by starting an online fundraiser for him and his family. Even the government took notice of the viral post, and according to a report by News18, Wahab and his family have been evacuated and shifted to Dera Murad Jamali.
Some users criticized Coke Studio for not helping the singer in this trying time.
(With inputs from News18)