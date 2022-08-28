Over 1,000 Killed in Floods in Pakistan, 147 Bridges Swept Away

"So far, 1,033 people have died and 1,527 persons injured across Pakistan," the NDMA, the main body tasked to deal with calamities, said.

The majority of deaths of 76 persons were reported in Sindh province in the last 24 hours, it said.

As many as 71 persons were injured across the country, it said.

At least 347 people died in Sindh, 238 in Balochistan, 226 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 168 in Punjab, 38 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 15 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and one person was killed in Islamabad.