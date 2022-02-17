Pics: Bappi Lahiri's Family Reaches Crematorium, Last Rites Commence

Composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed away late on Tuesday due to obstructive sleep apnea, in Mumbai. His last rites began on Thursday morning (17 February) and his son Bappa flew down from the USA. Several celebrities including Biswajit Chatterjee, Sharbani Mukerjee, and Nitin Mukesh visited Lahiri’s residence to pay their respects.

Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik also reached the crematorium for Bappi Lahiri's funeral.