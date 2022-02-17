Pics: Bappi Lahiri's Family Reaches Crematorium, Last Rites Commence

Composer Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains taken to the crematorium.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed away late on Tuesday due to obstructive sleep apnea, in Mumbai. His last rites began on Thursday morning (17 February) and his son Bappa flew down from the USA. Several celebrities including Biswajit Chatterjee, Sharbani Mukerjee, and Nitin Mukesh visited Lahiri’s residence to pay their respects.
Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik also reached the crematorium for Bappi Lahiri's funeral.
Bappi Lahiri's funeral rites to be conducted on Thursday.
Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai aged 69.
Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife and children.
Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains being shifted to the crematorium.
The funeral commenced at the Pawan Hans crematorium.
Bappi Lahiri's family reaches the crematorium.
Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik outside the crematorium.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)