Veteran Composer Bappi Lahiri Dies of Obstructive Sleep Apnea: What Is It?

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away late on Tuesday evening, 15 February, in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

According to Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital, the 69 years old musician was admitted to the hospital a month ago, and was discharged earlier this week on Monday.

Dr Namjoshi also told PTI that Lahiri died due to obstructive sleep apnea.