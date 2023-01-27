Photos: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Share Unseen Pictures From Their Haldi Ceremony

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul from their Haldi ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After several years of dating, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul finally tied the knot on Monday, 23 January. The wedding took place at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their close friends and family.
Their pre-wedding ceremonies began a few days before their big day. Earlier today (27 January), the couple shared some unseen photos from their Haldi ceremony on social media. Here, take a look:
Athiya and KL Rahul strike a romantic pose at their Haldi ceremony.
KL Rahul at his Haldi ceremony.
Athiya and KL Rahul play Haldi together, as they are covered in marigold flower petals.
Athiya Shetty wore an embroidered peach-pink suit for her Haldi ceremony.
KL Rahul with his father at the Haldi ceremony.
Athiya plays Haldi with her brother Ahan Shetty.
KL Rahul at his Haldi ceremony.
Athiya and KL Rahul's picture-perfect moment from their Haldi ceremony.
Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous during her Haldi ceremony.
